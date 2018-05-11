10 smart gadgets that will help your kids improve at sports

Editor’s Note: Reviewed.com editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the below links, Reviewed.com may earn a small share of the revenue. Reviewed.com picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY, All the Moms and any business incentives.

If you’ve ever felt bad that you can’t help your kids practice their favorite sports, you’re not alone. Once budding athletes master the basics of their sport, it’s tough to provide guidance if you never played that sport yourself.

However, you can stop feeling unhelpful when your kids are practicing sports at home thanks to the invention of smart tech. I’m not kidding when I say there’s smart coaching technology for just about every sport imaginable, from soccer to golf to running.

With these tools at your disposal, you can provide actionable insights to help your athletes improve their sports skills—and you may even learn a thing or two yourself!

1. A device that stimulates your brain as you train

If your kid has their sight set on a sports career, they might be able to accelerate their training with the help of the Halo Sport. This expensive training device looks like a bizarre pair of headphones, but it’s designed to place the brain in “a state of hyperplasticity,” which claims to help improve strength, speed, and skill. With this device, each training session will be more productive, helping your young athlete excel quickly.

Get the Halo Sport on Amazon for $749

2. A smart football to track your stats

The Wilson X Connected Football is a helpful tool for aspiring football players, as it keeps track of their stats as they practice. It comes in junior and standard sizes, and its built-in sensors monitor velocity, spin, spiral efficiency, and distance on each throw, letting athletes track their progress and improvement.

Get the Wilson X Connected Football, junior size, on Amazon for $149.99

3. A running coach to help with form and pace

The Lumo Run may seem unassuming, but this little device can be extremely helpful for your junior track star. Lumo Run measures cadence, bounce, pelvic rotation and drop, and braking while you run, providing feedback on how you can improve your form. Whether your kid is a beginner or an experienced track-and-field competitor, the Lumo Run can help them work toward their goals.

Get the Lumo Run on Amazon for $99.97

4. A connected soccer ball for shot training

The Adidas miCoach Smart Soccer Ball will help your young athletes improve their handling skills thanks to its smart technology. The ball is regulation weight, and its integrated sensors measure strike point, speed, spin, and trajectory every time you kick it.

Get the Adidas miCoach Smart Soccer Ball on Amazon for $199.99

5. A smart sensor for your tennis racket

Next time you bring your kids to the tennis court to practice, bring along the Zepp Tennis 2 Swing & Match Analyzer. This sensor attaches to the racket and tracks key metrics like stroke type, ball speed, and ball spin. These stats will help you troubleshoot your swings and advance more quickly!

Get the Zepp Tennis 2 Swing & Match Analyzer on Amazon for $99.99

6. A virtual basketball coach to run drills

The DribbleUp Smart Basketball has a variety of helpful features to help players improve their game. The ball comes in junior and official sizes, and it measures things like crossover speed, dribble hesitation, endurance level and more. The associated app is incredibly helpful, too, as it comes with a virtual trainer that walks you through drills and workouts while providing feedback on your performance.

Get the DribbleUp Smart Basketball, junior size, on Amazon for $69.99

7. A smart bat for softball and baseball practice

When you attach the SwingTracker to your baseball or softball bat, you’ll automatically be able to capture a variety of data points with each swing. This smart device measures applied power, speed efficiency, impact momentum, and more, allowing players to assess their strengths and weaknesses and improve their abilities.

Get the Diamond SwingTracker Baseball & Softball on Amazon for $149.98

8. A smart gadget to analyze your basketball shots

If your kids want to work on their shooting skills, the ShotTracker for Basketball will help analyze their strengths and weaknesses. The ShotTracker includes a wearable wrist band as well as a sensor that goes on the basketball net, and together, they provide real-time feedback on the shots you’re taking. Plus, the app contains dozens of workouts and drills your kids can try at home.

Get the ShotTracker for Basketball on Amazon for $144.77

9. A total tracking system for golfers

Want to track golf stats like fairway accuracy, scrambling percentages, and shot dispersion? Then you need the Game Golf Digital Shot Tracking System, which uses GPS technology to monitor and measure your performance as you play. The system’s analysis will help players improve their game, and it even lets you share your info with a coach or other players.

Get Game Golf Digital Shot Tracking System on Amazon for $99.95

10. An analyzer for your golf swing

For players who want to improve their golf swing, the Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer is a specially designed tool to help hone every stroke you take. Just wear the sensor on your glove to measure club speed, plane, tempo, and more. You can review and replay each swing in the associated app, and the smart coach will offer personalized training tips to help you improve.

Get the Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer on Amazon for $149.99

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

