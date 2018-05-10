Woohoo! All the Moms is moving and getting a new look

Dear readers,

We have an exciting announcement to make! The All the Moms content you know and love is making a move. Starting this Mother’s Day, you will find our content on USAToday.com.

You may have noticed, there’s a USA TODAY NETWORK logo in the top right corner of our website if you’re visiting us on a desktop or tablet.

That’s because All the Moms is part of USA Today. And come Sunday, May 13th, our new web address will be: usatoday.com/life/allthemoms.

No worries if you’re used to visiting AllTheMoms.com. Keep typing that in, and you’ll be automatically redirected to the new site.

You can also find our content on the USA Today app, offered in the App Store and Google Play store.

Rest assured: We’ll still have the same content there as we do now!

We can’t wait to continue sharing funny, sweet and heart-wrenching tales of motherhood that make this life oh-so-enjoyable.

We hope you’ll follow us there!

Another simple way to visit us:

Go to USAToday.com Click the “Life” tab at the top (third from left) Then click “All the Moms” in the lefthand column of titles (Note: It won’t be there until Sunday!)

What you need to know about sharing our content to social media

Because we will live on USA Today, as opposed to living on a separate website as we do now, you will no longer see the “ALLTHEMOMS.COM” when you share our content to Facebook. Instead, it will say USATODAY.COM.

See here, bottom left:

See you soon on USA TODAY!

Well, it’s been a fun run, mamas! We’ll see you on Mother’s Day on USAToday.com!

Continue to follow us on Facebook and Twitter. We’ll be sharing content there, same as always!