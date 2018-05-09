USA Today

A Disneyland survival guide for parents: Where you can get an adult beverage

With summer break just around the corner, you may be rushing around finalizing last-minute vacation details. Like many American families, you may be heading to good ol’ Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

If you’ve been before, you likely know Disneyland doesn’t serve alcohol in its park (with the exception of the very exclusive Club 33, for members only).

BUT you can get some tasty adult beverages at California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney and nearby Disney resorts.

Below’s a list of some popular drinking spots surrounding Disneyland:

Disney California Adventure Park:

  • Al Fresco Tasting Terrace

    The Alfresco Tasting Terrace offers wines from the “Disney Family of Wines,” a collection whose vintners have a personal connection to the Disney name. Credit: Disneyland

  • Bayside Brews
  • Carthay Circle Lounge
  • Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
  • Cove Bar (Note: This location will close May 29, but it will open June 23 this year as Lamplight Lounge on Pixar Pier.)

Grand Californian Hotel:

Downtown Disney:

  • ESPN Zone
  • Tortilla Jo’s Cantina
  • House of Blues
  • Uva Bar
  • Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen

The Disneyland Hotel:

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

  • The Sand Bar (poolside)

Is your favorite adult-beverage Disneyland spot not on the list? Is there an up-and-coming place we should add? Let us know by emailing tseely@gannett.com.

