Kristen Bell gives rock-solid advice to younger self about anxiety and depression

Actress Kristen Bell, known for being oh-so-open — what won’t she share? — has always spoken candidly about her anxiety and depression.

“The Good Place” star, married to Dax Shepard with two small daughters, describes herself as a bubbly, positive person but has been dealing with anxiety and depression since she was 18. And that’s the point.

Depression and anxiety don’t discriminate.

In a video for the Child Mind Institute’s, #MyYoungerSelf campaign, Bell makes some powerful points about both anxiety and depression and what she wishes to tell her younger self.

Things like…

Don’t compare yourself to others.

“Don’t be fooled by this game of perfection that humans play. Because Instagram and magazines and TV shows, they strive for a certain aesthetic, and everything looks so beautiful, and people seem like they don’t have any problems, but everyone’s human. Everyone has problems. Everyone feels yucky on the inside sometimes.”

You deserve to feel beautiful.

“And you deserve to feel just as beautiful on the days you wear no make up and days you don’t shower. And the days you feel like you’re depressed. And you have an obligation to take care of yourself from the inside out because that’s how you can truly feel beautiful.”

Don’t feel bad about feeling bad.

“Never feel embarrassed or ashamed about who you are. There are plenty of things to feel embarrassed or ashamed about. If you forget your mom’s birthday, feel embarrassed about that. If you are prone to gossiping, feel ashamed about that.

“But never feel embarrassed or ashamed about the uniqueness that is you.”

Reach out for help

In the video, Bell tells her younger self, but clearly others in pain from depression and anxiety to find help, saying “there are tons of resources out there. …You are not alone.”

Bell said in an essay she wrote for Time magazine in 2016 that she was 18 and for “no logical reason” found herself depressed. Her mother told her long before her depression hit that if she ever found herself in a dark place, to come to her, to a therapist, to someone, but to know there were options.

She holds big gratitude for her mother’s words, which led her to find help.

“Luckily, thanks to my mom, I knew that help was out there —and to seek it without shame,” she wrote.

And although Bell was talking to her younger self in the video, she seemed to be talking to the person who’s struggling with depression and anxiety right this very minute.

About the Child Mind Institute and #MyYoungerSelf campaign

The Child Mind Institute is a nonprofit that helps children and young adults with mental health and learning disorders.

In May, actors, athletes, and social and business influencers are recording messages as part of the #MyYoungerSelf campaign. They are sharing their messages of hope or their experience with mental health or a learning disorder.

Other participating celebrities that have shared videos during National Mental Health Awareness Month include James Van Der Beek, Brittany Snow, and Clark Gregg.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about co-mothering ‘bonus son’ with Will Smith’s ex-wife in new video series

Sandra Bullock schools all of us on why we must stop saying ‘adopted’ child

Kristen Bell shares how hubby Dax Shepard ‘nursed’ her mastitis away. Literally.

‘Bad Mom’ Kristen Bell rocks this tip about staying sane with toddlers