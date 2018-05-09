Basic skills kids no longer possess thanks to modern technology

I distinctly remember test questions in elementary school that went like this:

“When the big hand is on the 9 and the little hand is on the 11, what time is it?”

Today’s answer would be, “What’s with this big-little hand stuff, my phone says it’s time for an updated test.”

It seems fewer kids can read analog clocks.

According to a report in the Telegraph in London, some schools are substituting digital clocks for analog because students have no idea what’s with the circle filled with a dozen numbers. In their world, it’s 9:45 and never quarter to 10.

But hold on a second. That’s not the only thing kids can’t quite grasp.

Here are other old-fashioned things they’ll never experience:

Answering a phone having no idea who’s on the other end. Remember “Hello” as a question? Now if an unknown number pops up on screen, it’s taking the express bus to voicemail.

