Moms love free. So here are the best 2018 Mother's Day freebies and deals

Hopefully, moms, your family is set when it comes to planning the perfect Mother’s Day out for you! Homemade or store bought, it doesn’t matter as long it’s from the heart.

Feel free to peruse this list and spoil yourself with a freebie or discount deal. These national Mother’s Day 2018 deals may help give the fam some ideas of where to treat you on your special day.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Select theaters will be showing “Mrs. Doubtfire, “The Sound of Music,” or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Movie tickets come with wine and brunch and range in price from $27 to $70.

Details: drafthouse.com.

Baskin-Robbins

Get $3 off your Mother’s Day ice cream cake order of $15 when you use a coupon that you can find on the website. The ice cream shop chain designed a Floral Stripe Cake that can be customized with mom’s favorite choice of ice cream and white or chocolate cake.

Details: baskinrobbins.com.

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

Treat mom to a free red velvet cake doughnut and a free small coffee on Mother’s Day.

Details: lamars.com.

Mimi’s Café

Mothers can enjoy a three-course menu with appetizer, meal and dessert starting at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day. Adult prices start at $18.99 and $8.99 for kids.

Details: mimiscafe.com.

Shoney’s

Moms who plan on eating at the All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar, which has added some new items, are treated to a free slice of strawberry pie.

Details: shoneys.com.

TCBY

Get a free, 6-ounce cup of frozen yogurt on Mother’s Day.

Details: TCBY. com.

Wienerschnitzel

Moms get a free chili dog with small fries and soda on Sunday, May 13.

Details: wienerschnitzel.com.

