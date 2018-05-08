Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about co-mothering 'bonus son' with Will Smith's ex-wife in new video series

If you’ve ever wanted to dive into a celebrity family’s personal life or just sit as a fly on the wall during their heart-to-heart moments, now is your chance.

Jada Pinkett Smith has launched a Facebook video series, “Red Table Talk,” with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, where the three have “candid conversations with family and friends,” according to Jada.

And based on the first episode from yesterday?

Let me tell you: THEY GET DEEP.

The first episode is about motherhood

Jada wastes no time diving right into the beginning of her marriage with Will Smith and her introduction to motherhood as a co-mother to Will Smith’s son, Trey, with ex-wife Sheree Fletcher.

The two chat about their rocky relationship during a surprisingly sweet reunion, which was filmed and later watched on an iPad by Adrienne and Willow.

“The beginning between us was rough,” Jada tells Sheree. “Because I did not understand marriage, I didn’t understand divorce, I will say that I probably should have fell back.”

She later admits to being “insensitive” and “inconsiderate” while Sheree and Will were “unwinding” their marriage.

But the funniest part of the chat was probably when we learned about one of Jada and Sheree’s first fights as co-moms.

Essentially:

Sheree calls to talk to her son, but Jada answers the phone.

Sheree’s frustrated because it’s a new feeling to have to go through a stepmom to speak to Trey.

Jada tells Sheree she doesn’t appreciate her tone.

Sheree snaps, saying “You’re living in a house I picked out!”

To which Jada responds, “It’s my house now!” Then hung up.

As you can imagine, Sheree was livid and called back immediately which resulted in a further brawl.

But luckily that tension seems to have dissipated, as the two were laughing like besties over the memory.

Sheree said what made things better was Jada’s willingness to apologize.

“You took the initiative to make things right,” she said. “The one thing I will say about you is … you always owned it.”

