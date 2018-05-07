Your super big list of the best superhero movie release dates through 2019

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has left us hungry.

Having reached a record-breaking $1 billion worldwide this weekend, we are ravenous for more.

The sequel is a year away, coming out May 3, 2019.

But we have 12 more movies being released now through 2019 to feed your superhero appetite. Most are sequels to beloved franchises. But a few, like “Captain Marvel,” and “Aquaman” are new.

Deadpool 2 (May 18)

Ryan Reynolds is back as Deadpool who battles time traveler Cable (Josh Brolin) while protecting a fire-wielding mutant youth and assembling a crew of mutants he calls X-Force.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 2)

Scott Lang struggles with being a superhero and a father. He learns to fight with a new partner, The Wasp.

Venom (Oct. 5)

Tom Hardy stars as an investigative journalist turned lethal protector when he’s taken over by an alien entity.

Aquaman (Dec. 21)

Jason Momoa is Aquaman, who overcomes his difficult childhood to unite Atlanteans.

Hellboy (Jan. 11, 2019)

This reboot of the popular franchise will star David Harbour of “Stranger Things” as the red demon.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Feb. 14, 2019)

The sequel to “X-Men: The Apocalypse” finds the X-Men venturing into space and all of the main X-Men cast return.

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018

Brie Larson stars in this ohmigosh-it’s-really-happening movie, focused on a female superhero. Captain Marvel is one of the galaxy’s strongest superheros caught between two warring worlds.

Shazam! (April 5, 2019)

A teenage foster kid (Asher Angel) can utter a single word, Shazam, I’m guessing? And he can turn into a grown-up superhero.

Untitled Avengers Sequel (May 3, 2019)

The conclusion to the epic two-part Avengers story line. The two films were shot back to back. We can hardly wait.

Gambit (June 7, 2019)

Channing Tatum stars in this X-Men spin-off movie about a mutant with kinetic energy and a penchant for getting into trouble.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 (July 5, 2019)

Few details are known about this sequel except that it takes place after the “Avengers: Infinity War” sequel. Sorry I couldn’t be of more help.

The New Mutants (Aug. 2, 2019)

Superheros meet horror in this film about young mutants locked together in a facility.

Wonder Woman 2 (Nov. 1, 2019)

Director Patty Jenkins returns for the sequel that takes place in the 1980s during the Cold War.

