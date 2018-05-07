Sandra Bullock schools all of us on why we must stop saying 'adopted' child

In advance of her upcoming movie, “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock sat down with “InStyle” magazine.

The wide-ranging interview covers playing George Clooney’s sister in the film where she recruits a group of tough, smart women to pull off a heist at New York’s Met Gala.

The discussion eventually turned to her children, Louis, 8 and Laila, 5.

Meet Sandra Bullock’s kids

The Oscar-winning actress, who isn’t on social media and keeps her children away from the paparazzi as much as possible, says her two young ones are as different as can be.

“Lou is supersensitive. I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He’s wise and kind. I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.’ “And Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my god, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”

Bullock adopted Louis in 2010 and Laila, who has been in foster care, in 2015.

Foster care situation is not improving quickly enough

When interviewer Glynis Costin mentioned Bullock’s work in promoting adoption, and asked whether she thought the situation for foster kids was improving, Bullock said, “Not quickly enough.”

Stop saying “adopted,” just call them ‘our kids’

Bullock also had a few words to say about the word, “adopted.” She answered:

“It makes me teary-eyed [wells up]. Let’s all just refer to these kids as ‘our kids.’ Don’t say ‘my adopted child.’ No one calls their kid their ‘IVF child’ or their ‘oh, s–t, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.’ ‘Let’s just say, ‘our children.’ “

