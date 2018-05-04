Build-a-Bear's unicorn stuffed animal will be your kid's next obsession

I really don’t know when the unicorn craze began, nor do I fully comprehend why it exists.

BUT, the fandom is real. Did you know April 9 was National Unicorn Day? Yeah, it’s a thing.

And I’m guessing your little ones at home probably love unicorns too.

BECAUSE WHO DOESN’T LOVE MAJESTIC, PASTEL MYTHOLOGICAL CREATURES? Jerks, that’s who.

Anyway, if your kids do love unicorns, you should check out Build-a-Bear’s newest stuffed-animal launch, the “Beary Fairy Friends” line.

“The new fairytale lineup includes a 16” Enchanted Unicorn and a 16” Fairy Bear, along with coordinating accessories, including whimsical light-up wings, a light-up fairy princess dress, and a flower crown.

Guests can also add “Magical 3-in-1 Fairy Sounds or a Sugar ‘n’ Sparkle scent to any furry friend,” according a press release from the company.

The story behind this lineup of stuffed animals is that they have to find fun, new ways to be kind to each other. When they’re kind, they’re able to grow their wings! Then, they can fly around and “light up the sky” with their beauty.

Look at the line of Beary Fairy Friends stuffed animals (wearing all new costumes, by the way!):

