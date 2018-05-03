Tell your family this is what you want for Mother's Day 2018

Editor’s Note: Reviewed.com editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the below links, Reviewed.com may earn a small share of the revenue. Reviewed.com picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY, All the Moms and any business incentives.

1. A gorgeous and sustainable bouquet

Flowers are classic for Mother’s Day, but instead of getting a bouquet from the grocery store, you should ask for some that are farm-fresh and sustainable. Plus, if your family tends to wait last-minute to make purchases, these can be delivered same-day.

Get Bouqs Floral Bouquets starting at $48

2. A subscription box filled with beauty goodies

Whether you’re obsessed with beauty products or not, having a monthly box of fun goodies to play with is both practical and exciting! The Play! by Sephora beauty subscription box is our favorite because it’s customizable and includes luxury products. Plus, it’s only $10 a month, so hopefully it won’t break anyone’s bank.

Get Play! by Sephora for $10/month

3. A Kindle for the avid reader

Even if you already have a Kindle, you might as well upgrade to the latest and greatest version and load it with a few popular novels. The Paperwhite is the best Kindle out there, and you’ll surely get good use out of it. If you don’t need a new Kindle but love to read, you could ask for a Kindle Unlimited subscription, which includes a free 30-day trial and only costs $10/month after that.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $119.99

4. Speakers for a dancing queen

A speaker with great sound is a winning gift if you love dancin’ around the house. These high-end wireless speakers from Sonos connect through Bluetooth and you can pair multiple together to create the ultimate home audio system. They also work with Amazon Alexa, making it easier for you to listen to her favorite songs on-demand.

Get the Sonos Play:1 at Amazon for $149

5. A hair dryer that’s better than the salon

Let’s face it: We ladies can take a while to get ready. Make your get-ready ritual even easier with the best hair dryer we’ve ever tested. The Harry Josh will give the thickest of hair a great blow out in a little more than 20 minutes, and its sweet mint color is extra charming.

Get the Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 at Dermstore for $249

6. A diffuser for endless good scents

Essential oils not only smell good but many people claim they can also improve sleep, lift moods, and boost energy. You can enjoy these spa-like scents with our favorite essential oil diffuser, which lasts up to nine hours and has seven fun colors. Make it a complete gift by asking for some amazing essential oils, too.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser at Amazon for $15.95

7. New recipes for the novice chef

Save yourself the trouble of deciding what’s for dinner by asking for a meal-kit subscription. There are plenty to choose from depending on your food preference and culinary skill, but our favorite was Green Chef.

Get Green Chef starting at $71.94

8. A smart speaker to help her enter the future

Smart speakers are becoming a staple in most modern homes. There are a bunch of smart assistants to choose from, but Google Home has the best search functionality.

Get the Google Home at ABT for $129

9. A pressure cooker for the stressed-out cook

The Instant Pot is still the hottest cult-favorite kitchen gadget—and with good reason. It’s a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, and more, making it the ultimate cooking machine. If you don’t have one yet, ask for this. Whether or not you’re a whiz in the kitchen, the whole family will be glad you got one.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart 7-in-1 at Amazon for $99.95

10. A robot vacuum to clean up for Mom

Who actually likes cleaning the house? No one! Ask for a robot vacuum—like our favorite affordable model—to do the dirty work for you and cross one chore off the list.

Get the iLife A4s at Amazon for $195.99

11. Cozy slippers to wear around the house

You really can’t go wrong with a pair of UGG Dakota slippers. They have a 5-star rating and over 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom, and they are literally the softest things to walk around in. Plus, they have rubber soles, so you can wear them at home or out and about.

Get the UGG Dakota Slippers at Nordstrom for $99.95

12. A stylish candle that smells amazing

Candles are always a good gift, despite being a little cliché. They smell good and add a nice touch of ambiance. Capri Blue makes quite possibly the best-smelling and best-looking candles around. The Volcano scent caught our eye for its fresh, tropical notes that smell like a summer vacation.

Get the Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie for $30

13. A photo collage that’s filled with memories

A picture is worth a thousand words, so why not ask for a collage full of memories? This customizable heart-shaped photo collage art from Minted allows your family the ability to curate the most beloved family photos that you will absolutely adore.

Get the Filter Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art at Minted starting at $42

14. A stylish bag that holds everything

Moms somehow always have exactly what the rest of the family needs at all times, whether its a Band-Aid, Chapstick, tissues, or a snack. Sound like you? Ask for a gorgeous bag that’s big enough to fit all of your necessities.

Get the Transport Crossbody at Madewell for $128

15. A fitness tracker to help with her health goals

Counting your steps can be fun, and fitness trackers provide extra encouragement to help reach health goals big and small. The Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness tracker we’ve ever tested and thanks to the interchangeable band, it’s super stylish too.

Get the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon for $119.95

