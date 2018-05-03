Chipotle is offering BOGO free burritos to teachers May 8

If you’re a teacher who loves burritos, SING HALLELUJAH.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 7 to 11, and in its honor, Chipotle is offering buy-one-get-one free burritos at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada from 3 p.m. to closing time.

Don’t worry, it’s not just for burritos

How to get the deal

All you have to do as the teacher, faculty or staff member is present your company ID at checkout.

Or, provide some type of documentation showing you work at: a preschool school, elementary school, high school, community college or university or home school.

The offer can’t be combined with other discounts and it’s only available in stores, not online or over the phone.

