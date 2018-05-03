USA Today

Chipotle is offering BOGO free burritos to teachers May 8

Chipotle is offering BOGO free burritos to teachers May 8

Your Money

Chipotle is offering BOGO free burritos to teachers May 8

If you’re a teacher who loves burritos, SING HALLELUJAH.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 7 to 11, and in its honor, Chipotle is offering buy-one-get-one free burritos at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada from 3 p.m. to closing time.

Credit: Giphy

Don’t worry, it’s not just for burritos

 The deal also extends to bowls, salads and orders of tacos, according to the company website.

Credit: Keith Srakocic, AP

How to get the deal

All you have to do as the teacher, faculty or staff member is present your company ID at checkout.

Or, provide some type of documentation showing you work at: a preschool school, elementary school, high school, community college or university or home school.

The offer can’t be combined with other discounts and it’s only available in stores, not online or over the phone. 

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE

, , , , , , , , , , Deals and Coupons, Food and Dining News, News, Saving Money, Your Money

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home