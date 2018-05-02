Today's Princess Charlotte's birthday and her photo is too cute

The royal family shared a photo on Twitter this morning that has us feeling all the gushy, mushy love.

Little Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince Willian and Duchess of Cambridge Kate, is 3 years old today!

In the photo, Charlotte’s sitting on some stairs wearing red shoes, a red coat, pink scarf and what appears to be a pink backpack, as well.

She also, of course, has a little red bow-tie or ribbon of some sort in her hair.

BECAUSE SHE’S ADORABLE.

Wishing HRH Princess Charlotte a very Happy 3rd Birthday! pic.twitter.com/u2VdTGZNRW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2018

Fun Fact: The photo is not exactly recent. It was actually taken a few months ago in January on her first day at Willcocks Nursery School.

As you likely know, Charlotte’s had an exciting few weeks recently with the birth of her baby brother, Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

And then who could forget when her dad fell asleep at his first public event following the birth of his new son. (Thus proving royal dads are, in fact, like normal dads!)

Despite saying that his new baby son was 'sleeping reasonably well', Prince William seemed rather tired during an Anzac Day memorial service on Wednesday, and even appeared to have a mini-sleep pic.twitter.com/EaY9N6nsvK — ITV News (@itvnews) April 26, 2018

Oh how we love cyber stalking the royals.

Happy Birthday, Charlotte!

