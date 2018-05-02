The kids in Boys Scouts of America will no longer be called 'Boy Scouts'

The Boys Scouts of America released a statement Wednesday morning announcing a new name for its Boy Scout program originally for boys ages 11 to 17 years old.

“Scouts BSA”

The youth program will be called “Scouts BSA” starting in February 2019. The organization, however, will continue under the name Boy Scouts of America.

This comes after the organization announced in October 2017 that it would welcome girls into all Scouting programs in the coming years.

“As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible. That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts,” said Michael Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive of the Boy Scouts of America.

What about the Girl Scouts?

Surbaugh told the Associated Press he thinks the members will begin calling themselves “Scouts,” as opposed to “Girl Scout” or “Boy Scout.”

The Cub Scout program for kids in first through fifth grades began welcoming girls in 2018.

Today, “more than 3,000 girls across the nation have already enrolled in the BSA’s Early Adopter Program and are participating in Cub Scouts,” the organization’s statement said.

