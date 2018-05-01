Vape companies are targeting your kids; now they're accidentally drinking liquid nicotine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission are cracking the whip on 13 e-cigarette companies because basically they’re either massively greedy or completely incompetent.

Or both.

Why the FDA and FTC are warning 13 e-cigarette companies

The companies are facing scrutiny for distributing liquid nicotine in packaging that is nearly identical to kids’ products, like juice boxes, Sour Patch Kids, Vanilla Wafers, WarHeads candy liquid and more.

The warning letters sent May 1st “are just one aspect of FDA’s Youth Tobacco Prevention Plan,” the FDA site says.

The administration’s commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., said in a statement last month, “the troubling reality is that electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) such as e-cigarettes have become wildly popular with kids.

The FDA plans to combat youth access to tobacco and e-cigarette products by:

“Conducting a large-scale, undercover nationwide blitz to crack down on the sale of e-cigarettes … to minors at brick-and-mortar and online retailers”

Contacting Ebay to “raise concerns” over children accessing e-cigarette and other tobacco products via its website

Reaching out to manufacturers directly to “examine all the available information to understand why kids are finding these products so appealing – and address it.”

“This blitz, and resulting actions, should serve as notice that we will not tolerate the sale of any tobacco products to youth,” Gottlieb said.

The 13 companies that received letters today are:

Like All the Moms?

READ MORE