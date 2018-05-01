Teen girl wore traditional Chinese dress to prom, faces online backlash

A Utah teen went viral this past weekend for claims of cultural appropriation after wearing a traditional Chinese dress.

“PROM,” Keziah Daum wrote on Twitter, with four photos of her and her friends.

Daum wore a red cheongsam, also know as a qipao.

Twitter user Jeremy Lam responded, saying, “My culture is NOT your godda*n prom dress.”

My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress. https://t.co/vhkNOPevKD — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 27, 2018

He then posted a thread of tweets explaining his frustration:

“The qipao was originally a loose dress/ garment without shape, made for Chinese women to clean the house and do other domestic chores with. “It was then altered and embroidered as a beautiful form-fitting outfit to wear publically, which Chinese women were not allowed to do at during the times of extreme patriarchal oppression. “In a time where Asian women were silenced they were able to create, not only a piece of art but a symbol of activism. This piece of clothing embraced femininity, confidence, and gender equality through its beautiful, eye-catching appearance. “It even broke the division of financial classes! It could be made with high-quality materials that only the upper class could afford such as special silks and linens, but a dress just a beautiful could have been made with just cotton and low-quality linen.

He then finished up:

In short:

I'm proud of my culture, including the extreme barriers marginalized people within that culture have had to overcome those obstacles. For it to simply be subject to American consumerism and cater to a white audience, is parallel to colonial ideology. — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 28, 2018

Fairly quickly, Daum responded saying she meant no harm and respected Chinese culture and that she didn’t understand why people were reacting the way they were.

I don’t understand everyone’s need or desire to cause so much hate. I’m simply showing my love for a beautiful culture and there is nothing wrong with that. Keep talking shit. I don’t care. I have much respect for the Chinese culture ❤️ — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

To everyone causing so much negativity: I mean no disrespect to the Chinese culture. I’m simply showing my appreciation to their culture. I’m not deleting my post because I’ve done nothing but show my love for the culture. It’s a fucking dress. And it’s beautiful. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

To everyone who says I’m ignorant, I fully understand everyone’s concerns and views on my dress. I mean no harm. I am in no way being discriminative or racist. I’m tired of all the backlash and hate when my only intent was to show my love. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

Crucial piece of information: If it wasn’t ill-intended, why’d the group pose like that?

Some social-media commenters were not offended by her choice of dress, but found the photo in which the prom goers clasped their hands together and bent over slightly in what looked to be a prayer position offensive.

Melissa Dawes, mother of Keziah Daum, told All the Moms the group of friends’ poses comes from a meme created and popularized by YouTuber Ethan Klein of the channel H3H3 Productions.

In November 2014, Klein uploaded a video making fun of a new Papa John’s advertisement. The video grew in popularity among his viewers, and he would return to the jokes in many more videos to come.

Over time, the phrase “Papa Bless” became embraced by Klein’s fanbase as a reference to and praise of his various comedic videos. The clasped hands soon became a visual symbol for the “Papa Bless” phrase.

Today, if you search #PapaBless on Twitter or Instagram, you will find dozens — if not more — H3H3 fans posing in a similar fashion:

What about the guys’ poses?

Welp, you just can’t make this stuff up.

This is in reference to another video by Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions, in which he essentially makes fun of vape culture and people who vape.

In this video, Klein poses as a “vaper” in New York City, walking around the town and into a vape shop. Klein throws up the “V-N” gesture, standing for “Vape Nation,” several times throughout the video.

“Vape Nation” and “Papa Bless” are some of Ethan Klein’s most popular jokes, and it would appear Keziah and her friends are big fans.

Photos were taken by Michael Techmeyer of MemoryTech Photography.

