Courteney Cox reveals big mistake with daughter Coco, 13

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco,13, are entering the crazy, push-pull teen years.

The two sat down together for a first-time interview with “People.” Coco, the daughter of Cox and ex-husband David Arquette, explains her relationship with her mother this way:

“I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot.”

Cox, the 53-year-old star of “Friends” and “Cougar Town,” told the magazine in its Beautiful issue that the teenage years have brought bickering but laughter, too.

Cox recalled that when she was her daughter’s age. She wanted to tell her mother everything. “And she doesn’t want to tell me anything,” Cox said. “Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had.”

Proud to be walking for #TeamNanci with my girl!! pic.twitter.com/tMM9IImmtP — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) October 18, 2015

Her ‘biggest mistake’

This may not be any different from raising teens a decade ago or from a generation ago. Still, Cox said she erred as a parent by making things too comfortable for Coco. And we parents of teens feel her pain.

Listen in on what she has to say:

“It’s mostly me telling Coco, ‘Please get out of your room and come and have dinner in the kitchen.’ There’s a lot of that, for sure. She’s 13, she likes to be in her room. Unfortunately, I got her this big bed and that was the biggest mistake I’ve made.”

But she has a solution.

“You need to make a bed really uncomfortable so all they wanna do is just go there for those hours they have to. That’s the big thing, I think.”

That could work. Kidding. It won’t. But as the mom of a 13-year-old, I understand the sentiment and the frustration.

Cox says she does her best to get Coco out of her room by making sure she has a hobby. Coco does plays and has performed in 16 musicals.

What Cox is strict about

Cox insists she’s not a stage mom but Coco says “at times” she is. Cox said she can continue with the plays or learn an instrument, but she has to have a hobby.

“And she’s got this instrument in her voice that I want to be backed up with either guitar, piano, I don’t care, but she has to have an activity. That I’m strict about.”

