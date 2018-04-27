10 kid-friendly kitchen gadgets every family should own

Editor’s Note: Reviewed.com editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the below links, Reviewed.com may earn a small share of the revenue. Reviewed.com picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY, All the Moms and any business incentives.

When my 8-year-old daughter asked me for an Easy Bake Oven before her birthday this year, I knew it was time to get her more involved in the kitchen. With a new baby brother in the family, we weren’t getting as much one-on-one time as we were used to, so having her as a sous chef was a great way to rekindle that bond and help foster her independence.

I realized our kitchen tools needed some modifying and replacing if little hands were going to be slicing and dicing.

Here are 10 kitchen tools perfect for children who want to help make dinner and learn to cook:

1. Colorful prep bowls that stay put and teach math

Hold the bowl AND stir? This takes time to master! These no-slip bowls come in fun colors. I like this particular set because it includes measuring cups. Bonus: Knowing one color is one cup and another is half a cup, for example, introduces kids to fractions. Get the 8-Piece Nesting Bowl Set for $29.99 on Amazon 2. Monkeys that peel more than bananas “Mom, can you peel my apple?” If I had a quarter for every time I’ve heard this! Well, not anymore. This peeler is not only kid-friendly in looks, but the blade is well-protected, making it a great way for the kiddos to help themselves to healthy snacks or help with dinner prep. Get the Animal House Monkey Peeler for $12.88 from Amazon 3. A blender that little hands can handle While a hand-mixer would do the trick, too, the immersion blender seems to be less intimidating for kids. It’s fairly easy to control and doesn’t tire the limbs so quickly. We just made a healthy and delicious pumpkin muffin recipe and this tool made it a breeze for my daughter. I barely helped. Get the Chefman Immersion Blender for $29.99 from Kohl’s 4. A no-slip cutting board that prevents messes

Sometimes trying to keep the cutting board in place can be a discouraging task when starting out. This flexible cutting “board” is a safe option because the kiddos can have all their focus on chopping rather than holding the board steady. Another bonus: You can roll it up and slide those juicy fruit slices right onto a plate or into a mixing bowl without any toppling onto the floor.

Get the Kitchen Gizmo Flexible Cutting Board for $15.99 on Amazon

5. A kid-friendly knife set for safe slicing

I’m 33, and if I’m in the kitchen with my mother during a holiday, she’ll still wince when I use a big knife. This knife set has serrated nylon edges that will cut many things, but thankfully, not fingers. Maybe I’ll snag a set for my mom’s house to put her mind at ease next time we’re baking apple pie.

Get the StarPack Nylon 3-Pack Knife Set for $9.45 on Amazon

