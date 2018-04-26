It's 'Take Your Child To Work Day' and these parents are brutally honest about how they feel

It’s “Take Your Child To Work Day”!

And while the idea of showing your kids just how cool mommy or daddy is at their big-boy and big-girl jobs sounds sweet, the reality is far from it… at least for these parents.

We perused Twitter this morning to see what people were saying about the joyous day, and the results did not disappoint.

Check out how parents REALLY feel about taking kids to work:

This parent, for example, needs to borrow a kid for the day. Because uh, oh yeah, they’re NOT a parent.

This person’s not afraid to say how he feels:

Tuesday we had service dogs at work. Today it’s #TakeYourChildToWorkDay. Dogs were better.#TakeYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/jpActJJLU5 — future 🤗 mr marisa tomei (@BlitzandGrins) April 26, 2018

This parent’s totally used to the glamour that comes with teaching kids:

They're always amazed at the decades of gum under the tables!😂 #TakeYourChildToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/vJblr24pPZ — Mrs. Hauenstein (@HistorywithH) April 26, 2018

This parent had a dark foreshadowing of what’s to come:

When your child is having a tantrum before #TakeYourChildToWorkDay! Looking forward to a day of hell! pic.twitter.com/p2dKSlU6wI — 7 (@Vixter16) April 26, 2018

This person, uh… could use a hug:

Take your child to work to show them where they'll end up if they don't take school seriously.#TakeYourChildToWorkDay — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) April 26, 2018

Let’s be honest, we all know what this guy’s talking about:

#TakeYourChildToWorkDay or, also known as, take your high-maintenance, 2-hrs to get ready, can we go out for lunch, how long are we staying, 3rd grade daughter day. — Steve (@Steve_D_T) April 26, 2018

This parent’s son is a twinge too sneaky:

My son wanted to go to work with me today. I work from home, so in reality, he just wanted to skip school.#TakeYourChildToWorkDay — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 26, 2018

The type of situation every parent prays to avoid the night before:

This parent learned his lesson the first time. NEVER AGAIN:

#TakeYourChildToWorkDay uh….NO…just…no been there

done that

ruined a t-shirt! pic.twitter.com/tBkzCLRxZx — EJ Reine Author (@mystresscera76) April 26, 2018

This parent is all parents, everyday TBH:

oh hey it's #TakeYourChildToWorkDay aka "Why are All the Door Handles in this Office Sticky" Day — Rebecca (@Rebecca4prez) April 26, 2018

For the parent who’s ridiculously jealous of their kids’ lifestyles:

This parent has got it all figured out:

everything you need to know about working life can be learned on #TakeYourChildToWorkDay. for example: lunch break is the best part — Allie Travolta (@AlexPlaskey) April 26, 2018

This parent is wasting NO time getting down to business with the kids:

That's where you order your coffee.

And this is where you sit and drink your coffee.#TakeYourChildToWorkDay — Traveler (@LongDarkJourney) April 26, 2018

