It's 'Take Your Child To Work Day' and these parents are brutally honest about how they feel

It’s “Take Your Child To Work Day”!
And while the idea of showing your kids just how cool mommy or daddy is at their big-boy and big-girl jobs sounds sweet, the reality is far from it… at least for these parents.
We perused Twitter this morning to see what people were saying about the joyous day, and the results did not disappoint.
Check out how parents REALLY feel about taking kids to work:
This parent, for example, needs to borrow a kid for the day. Because uh, oh yeah, they’re NOT a parent.
This person’s not afraid to say how he feels:
This parent’s totally used to the glamour that comes with teaching kids:
This parent had a dark foreshadowing of what’s to come:
This person, uh… could use a hug:
Let’s be honest, we all know what this guy’s talking about:
This parent’s son is a twinge too sneaky:
The type of situation every parent prays to avoid the night before:
This parent learned his lesson the first time. NEVER AGAIN:
This parent is all parents, everyday TBH:
For the parent who’s ridiculously jealous of their kids’ lifestyles:
This parent has got it all figured out:
This parent is wasting NO time getting down to business with the kids:
