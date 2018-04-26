Pretty sure Prince William fell asleep in public, days after his new son was born

You know William, the Duke of Cambridge. And his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton.

Well, they just welcomed their third child into the world, a son whose name we still do not know.

We DO know, however, that Kate has a literal superpower that lets her resurrect just hours after giving birth to greet the public, baby in tow.

Anyway, the real news right now is that Prince William is probably the most loved dad online right now.

That’s because at his first public event since his new son’s birth, he appears to have FALLEN ASLEEP.

Yup. Sitting next to Meghan Markle at the Anzac Day memorial services on Wednesday, the prince was caught on video fighting the fatigue.

Watch Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, fall asleep in public, days after new son is born:

I kid you not, folks.

I mean, only HE knows the truth. Maybe he was simply resting his eyes.

But if he were asleep, as I suspect he was, I wouldn’t blame him. First off, babies are exhausting! Second off, who hasn’t fallen asleep in church? Like, Lord forgive me, but uh… yeah.

Despite saying that his new baby son was 'sleeping reasonably well', Prince William seemed rather tired during an Anzac Day memorial service on Wednesday, and even appeared to have a mini-sleep pic.twitter.com/EaY9N6nsvK — ITV News (@itvnews) April 26, 2018

Pretty sure the entire collective of dads in the world can now let out a big of sigh of relief, because EVEN ROYAL DADS GET TIRED!

