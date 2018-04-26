Netflix's best May movies for parents to watch after the kids go to bed

In April, Netflix dropped a load of fierce grown-up movies like “Scarface” and “Seven.” But it also included a mix of fun shows like “Bad Boys” and “Along Came Polly.”

So I guess we will forgive Netflix for bringing us a slim lineup of movies to watch after the kids go to bed this May.

But we do have some winners, such as “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “Mamma Mia!”

Netflix did better for shows we can watch with our kids. You can find the list we put together for family viewing here.

For a full listing of May Netflix releases, check out this USA TODAY story here.

May 1

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Hellboy (Ron Pearlman) must face the underworld prince (Luke Goss) as he attempts to claim Earth. Hellboy and his team — pyrokinetic girlfriend Liz (Selma Blair) and aquatic empath Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) — try to stop humanity from being wiped out.

Red Dragon (2002)

Former FBI agent Will Graham (Ed Norton ) agrees to come out of retirement to catch a killer known at the Tooth Fairy. But to do that, he must get inside the killer’s mind, and that means confronting the evil and incarcerated Dr. Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) — which is the reason Graham retired in the first place.

Scream 2 (1997)

Two years after the first murders, the nightmare continues for Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox). A new psycho dons the scream mask and the killing starts again.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is still trying to uncover his true identity. We don’t mind, though, as he takes us through a wild, butt-kicking ride through Russia, Europe, northern Africa and the United States as he fights off people who try to kill him before he learns the truth.

May 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Andy Stitzer (Steve Carrell) has never “done the deed,” and his buddies at the electronic warehouse store where he works try to help him out. They turn his reasonably happy life upside down with awkward, disastrous dates until he meets a single mom.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

A Greek islands hotelier named Donna (Meryl Streep) and her two friends are preparing for her daughter’s wedding. Meanwhile, her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is trying to find her real father using hit songs by the 1970s group ABBA.

Wanted (2008)

Wesley (James McAvoy) leaves his boring office life behind when Fox (Angelina Jolie) enters his life and recruits him into the Fraternity. He learns his estranged father also belonged to this secret society of assassins, led by Sloan (Morgan Freeman.) Wesley’s assignment is to target a rogue Fraternity member who murdered his father.

May 19

Scandal (Season 7)

Are you really in the mood to binge watch? Choose this show, starring Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, a former White House communications director who starts her own crisis-management firm. You have seven seasons to watch and you don’t have to eagerly wait another because this is the last. Watch the unapologetic Pope and her Gladiators clean up crime scenes and break and enter amid love triangles and celebrity cameos.

May 25

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original)

Comedy giants Steve Martin and Martin Short present musical sketches and conversations about their lives in the stand-up and show-business world.

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The fourth season launches in two parts. The six episodes are available in May. The second half will premiere sometime later in 2018.

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

She was a glamorous and sexy Hollywood film star of the 1940s. But Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr also was an inventor who created a radio system that is now considered a basis for Bluetooth technology.

