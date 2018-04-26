Disney's new rainbow-colored Mickey Mouse ears roundly cheered on social media

Nothing says mainstream acceptance like having Disney giving you two ears up.

The entertainment behemoth known for trying to please everyone all the time has just issued a pair of rainbow-colored Mickey Mouse ears that scream, “Pride is cool even if we don’t officially recognize Gay Days.”

The release comes just ahead of June, which is the annual celebration of LGBT Pride Month.

The fashion accessory is a hit with the LGBTQ community, if Twitter or Instagram is any indication (and it is…given that it’s America’s officially licensed soapbox).

Not to be too cynical, but Disney is known for its uncanny ability to monetize almost any market, and odds are good these $18 ears are likely to be embraced by the targeted market as well as anyone proud of Pride.

Still, Disneyland and Disney World have long been open to people of all gender identities and sexual orientations, even if the annual Gay Days (end of May in Orlando, early October in Anaheim) is not a sanctioned Disney event.

Though isn’t being unsanctioned a little cooler, as when groups of ultra-Disney fans descend and annoy everyone by pointing out hidden Mickeys?

The ear-hats, officially called Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love, are available at the parks but not yet on Disney’s online shop (yet you can buy Stitch ears, a complete waste of fabric if you ask me).

No backlash yet

So far all seems quiet on the backlash front, but it’s early. Last year people expressed Disney-based anger when the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” included a gay character. An Alabama drive-in canceled plans to show it, and Russia was not amused. Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told the BBC the film could breach the law spreading of “gay propaganda” among minors.

No telling if the rainbow hats will finally be the ones worn by people not on a Disney vacation, breaking the park/ears barrier. But if any hat can make ears cool outside the Happiest Place on Earth, this is the one.

