The Netflix movies for kids and families coming in May are amazing

Netflix’s May releases for kids and families have a blend of favorite throwbacks and fresh releases.

I mean FRESH.

Among the highlights is Oscar-winning “Coco,” which hit theaters last November.

Some are older but very memorable releases, such as the 2007 movie “Bridge to Terabithia,” based on the 1977 novel by Katherine Paterson.

Parents, you know whether your children are mature enough to handle the heart-wrenching tragedy that (spoiler alert) ended the friendship of the two young outsiders who found each other and created the mythical kingdom of Terabithia.

Family-friendly movies and shows coming to Netflix in May 2018

May 1

Shrek (2001)

When magical creatures won’t leave Shrek (Mike Meyers) alone in his swamp, he agrees to rescue princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), who is harboring a dark secret.

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Sweehearts Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) face being separated — gasp! — as they go off to college. But first, there’s the staging of an epic spring musical.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Season 1)

The Roberts family moves into a new “smart house” and strange things start happening. Plus, they start to get on each other’s nerves.

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo, Elly the pink elephant and Pato the yellow duck have fun with cars in this 20-minute animated short.

Riverdale (Season 2)

At the end of Season 1, Archie realizes he wants a career in music. Betty wasn’t ready to reveal her true feelings for Archie. The chemistry between Veronica and Archie was undeniable. Meanwhile, Queen Bee Cheryl Blossom was stirring up trouble among all three. Archie and Jughead’s friendship was on the outs.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 2)

Yuya and his friends battle in the Synchro Dimension.

May 4

Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)

In the first season, it was up to Kong and his friends to fight back against an evil scientist in the year 2050 who wanted to unleash an army of robotic dinosaurs.

May 11

Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)

The Wild West adventures of 12-year-old Lucky and her stallion Spirit continue in the small town of Miradero, Texas.

May 18

Inspector Gadget (Season 4)

Inspector Gadget is facing down his enemies with his niece, Penny, her dog Brain, and his high-tech gadgetry.

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Two outsiders, Jesse (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), create a make-believe world of their own and forge a strong childhood friendship in this movie based on the beloved Katherine Paterson novel. Soon, one must draw strength from the mythical kingdom of Terabithia to gain strength after a tragedy.

May 29

Coco (2017)

Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician just like Ernesto de la Cruz. Problem: His family has put a ban on music. Miguel finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead and connects with the clever Héctor and eventually his idol. But things are not what they seem.

Last call for….

Leaving May 1:

Casper

Charlotte’s Web

Leaving May 2:

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2:

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2



Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 30:

Disney’s The Jungle Book

