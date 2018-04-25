Grace VanderWaal sang on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and she's SO grown up

They grow up So. Damn. Fast.

Last night, Grace VanderWaal, the amazing young singer who rose to fame on America’s Got Talent in 2016, performed her new single “Clearly” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and I am just bewildered.

As always, she sang beautifully with vocals that are just WAY beyond her years.

Full transparency: I’m no musical expert, but it doesn’t take a genius to realize: FRICK. She’s talented.

And though she be but tiny, I can’t help but wonder:

How the hell did she grow up so fast?

She’s always had an old soul.

Anyone who saw her audition for AGT almost two years ago, when she sang about growing up and finding herself amidst society’s unforgiving standards at 12 years old, could tell you that.

“You asked me why I cut my hair and changed my self completely,” she sang. “I’m lost, trying to get found in an ocean of people. “I don’t know my name, I don’t play by the rules of the game…”

But the little 12-year-old with an Anna Wintour-style bob and ukulele in hand is no longer. Don’t get me wrong, she’s still that sweet, humble girl. But at age 14, she now stands with a new level of sophistication. VanderWaal is eloquent and poised and makes little pigtail buns look like a hairdo fit for a queen.

A look back at Grace VanderWaal through the years:

She really has come into her own in the last few years.

Here she is a year ago performing at WE Day California April 2017:

Here she is at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards:

Here she is performing at the Austin City Limits music festival in 2017:

Here she is at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in 2018:

Here she is at Variety’s 2018 Power of Women event:

So while she’s not technically an adult yet, she’s grown so much since her first AGT audition. And we can’t WAIT to see her more in the future.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook