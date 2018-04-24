USA Today

The giraffe that escaped its enclosure at Fort Wayne zoo is safe

This giraffe is LIVING. ITS. BEST. LIFE. 

One look at the video and that much is obvious.

Back up: What happened with the giraffe?

The story is quick:

April 23, a 7-month-old giraffe named Thabisa “escaped from her enclosure” at Indiana’s Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, according to the Associated Press.

She never escaped the actual zoo and was returned a few hours after. But man was she having a blast while she was free. 

As shown in the video, zoo staff kept Thabisa trapped in a fenced-off parking lot, and she literally looked at THEM like they were crazy.

Watch Thabisa the giraffe escape from Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo:

