The giraffe that escaped its enclosure at Fort Wayne zoo is safe
This giraffe is LIVING. ITS. BEST. LIFE.
One look at the video and that much is obvious.
Credit: Giphy
Back up: What happened with the giraffe?
The story is quick:
April 23, a 7-month-old giraffe named Thabisa “escaped from her enclosure” at Indiana’s Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, according to the Associated Press.
She never escaped the actual zoo and was returned a few hours after. But man was she having a blast while she was free.
As shown in the video, zoo staff kept Thabisa trapped in a fenced-off parking lot, and she literally looked at THEM like they were crazy.
Watch Thabisa the giraffe escape from Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo:
