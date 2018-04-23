Top baby names of 2018 (so far)

Sometimes it’s good to know trending baby names so that years down the road your child can avoid being one of a dozen with the same first name called out during roll call in class.

Otherwise, you end up with a child who must sign everything for the rest of her life with her first name and initial as my daughter, Ava, does now.

Names.org released the numbers of the predicted 2018 top 10 boys and girls names.

The organization also includes a handy chart that shows the popularity of the individual names since 2002.

The names line up well with the top 2018 baby names, according to Baby Center, with a few exceptions, most of them being in the boys names.

The site’s formula includes recent data from the Social Security Administration as well as previous years’ name information that could detect game-changing wild cards.

2018 Popular Girls’ Names

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Mia Sophia Isabella Harper Amelia Evelyn

Possible game-changers: Zoey and Zoe or Ella and Ellie

2018 Popular Boys’ Names

Noah Liam Benjamin Oliver William James Elijah Lucas Mason Michael

Possible game-changers: Matthew and Mateo, Jackson and Jaxon, Grayson and Greyson, Aiden and Ayden.

