It's a boy! Duchess Kate gives birth to prince

Have you heard the news!? It’s a big day for the royal family.
Duchess Kate of Cambridge gave birth Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London to a healthy new prince.
Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Duchess Kate gave birth Monday morning
Her labor took several hours according to the Kensington Palace and at 11:01 a.m. (6 a.m. ET) she gave birth to a son, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces, the third royal baby for her and Prince William who was there for the birth.
Credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
No name yet for the new prince
The palace has yet to announce a name for the baby who was born on St. George’s Day, England’s patron saint.
Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
The baby will be fifth in line for the throne and will be Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild.
