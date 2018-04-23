It's a boy! Duchess Kate gives birth to prince

Have you heard the news!? It’s a big day for the royal family.

Duchess Kate of Cambridge gave birth Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London to a healthy new prince.

Duchess Kate gave birth Monday morning

Her labor took several hours according to the Kensington Palace and at 11:01 a.m. (6 a.m. ET) she gave birth to a son, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces, the third royal baby for her and Prince William who was there for the birth.

No name yet for the new prince

The palace has yet to announce a name for the baby who was born on St. George’s Day, England’s patron saint.