Jennifer Garner wins major 'best mom ever' points for wearing 12-foot-long scarf her kid made

Jennifer Garner is every mom.

We don’t know her, but we feel like we could invite her out for a pint of beer and trade stories about being a working mom while trying to raise kids and there would be no awkwardness whatsoever. She’s just that chill.

She’s pretty open on social media, which WE LOVE.

We’ve seen her post about everything from selling Girl Scout cookies outside the store (You can’t tell me that her kid didn’t have an unfair advantage. #JustSayin)…

To sharing recipes for “pass-it-back snacks” for when your kids are in the car…

To having to take a kid to pee at 4 a.m. during a sleepover at the San Diego Zoo…

Now, she’s proven herself as supermom AGAIN.

She posted on Instagram about having to “#werk” what her daughter gave her. And what she gave her was a 12-foot scarf made on a peg loom especially for Garner’s birthday.

It’s one thing to put the ugly clay pot thingy your kid made you on your desk at work or hang a picture on the fridge in which you can’t tell if those figures are people or monsters or maybe a mashup of both, but to actually wear something your kid makes….

That puts her in “Best Mom Ever” league.

I mean the scarf really doesn’t look like a scarf. At all. It sort of looks like she fell asleep wrapped in a blanket and forgot to take it off before heading out for the day.

Hey, I mean we’ve all been there. Amiright?

But she wears it. Out in public. Loud and proud.

And for that we applaud you Jennifer Garner.

Your daughter will grow to appreciate that sacrifice one day. And now you have the pictures to prove it.