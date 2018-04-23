Jennifer Garner wins major 'best mom ever' points for wearing 12-foot-long scarf her kid made

Jennifer Garner is every mom.
We don’t know her, but we feel like we could invite her out for a pint of beer and trade stories about being a working mom while trying to raise kids and there would be no awkwardness whatsoever. She’s just that chill.
She’s pretty open on social media, which WE LOVE.
We’ve seen her post about everything from selling Girl Scout cookies outside the store (You can’t tell me that her kid didn’t have an unfair advantage. #JustSayin)…
To sharing recipes for “pass-it-back snacks” for when your kids are in the car…
#PretendCookingShow, Episode 4 brings us one of my favorite “pass-it-back” snacks– you know, those easy snacks you can pass back to hungry kids in a car on the way to wherever your afternoons bring you. Here’s a way to make them at home with ingredients you know and can pronounce. The full episode with results is on my Facebook! Link in bio. #passitbacksnack #sofarsogood #notaprettybaker • Ingredients: 2 cups oats 1 cup unsweetened coconut 1/2 cup wheat germ 1/2 cup sunflower seeds 1/4 cup flaxseed 2 tbls butter 1/2 cup honey 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp vanilla • Recipe: 1.) Preheat oven to 300 degrees. 2.) Combine dry ingredients. 3.) In saucepan melt the butter, honey, brown sugar, salt and vanilla. 4.) Mix all ingredients together. 5.) Line a 9×9 pan with parchment paper and pack it all in there. 6.) Put in oven for ten minutes. 7.) Take it out. Pack it down again and bake another 10 minutes. 8.) Yum. Let them cool. 9.) If you like chocolate (🙋🏻♀️) melt some chocolate with a spoonful of coconut oil/Crisco over a double boiler and drizzle over the bars. 10.) Cut. Enjoy! • 🎶: “Scrapping and Yelling” by Mark Mothersbaugh
To having to take a kid to pee at 4 a.m. during a sleepover at the San Diego Zoo…
Now, she’s proven herself as supermom AGAIN.
She posted on Instagram about having to “#werk” what her daughter gave her. And what she gave her was a 12-foot scarf made on a peg loom especially for Garner’s birthday.
It’s one thing to put the ugly clay pot thingy your kid made you on your desk at work or hang a picture on the fridge in which you can’t tell if those figures are people or monsters or maybe a mashup of both, but to actually wear something your kid makes….
That puts her in “Best Mom Ever” league.
I mean the scarf really doesn’t look like a scarf. At all. It sort of looks like she fell asleep wrapped in a blanket and forgot to take it off before heading out for the day.
Hey, I mean we’ve all been there. Amiright?
But she wears it. Out in public. Loud and proud.
And for that we applaud you Jennifer Garner.
Your daughter will grow to appreciate that sacrifice one day. And now you have the pictures to prove it.
