Earth Day freebies and deals that will save you some green

Earth Day has a host of deals designed to save you some green.

From free milkshakes to mark-downs on energy-efficient appliances, the deals come from big box stores to socially-conscious companies.

Here are the best deals we could find in honor of Earth Day, Sunday, April 22.

Amazon

Now through Sunday, April 22, get 20 percent off Amazon’s Warehouse site only. The Warehouse sells returned, refurbished or used items.

Details: Amazon.com.

Best Buy

Take up to 35 percent off appliances, including energy-efficient models through Wednesday, April 25.

Details: BestBuy.com.

Buffalo Exchange

The thrift store clothing chain is holding a $1 sale on select items on Saturday, April 21. All the proceed will go to benefit the 5 Gyres Institute, which combats ocean pollution.

Details: buffaloexchange.com/events/earth-day-sale.

CafePress

Get 40 percent off reusable totes at this online site that makes customized gifts. Bags featuring pro-environment and green-friendly designs with slogans such as, “Every Days is Earth Day,” and “Climate Change Doesn’t Care if You Believe.” The prices range from $11.95 to $14.95.

Details: cafepress.com.

Caribou Coffee

Pick up any Earth Day tumbler through April 30 for $39.99. Use the tumbler at Caribou Coffee location all through April for free coffee and $3 specialty drinks.

Details: Caribou Coffee.

Evos

The environment-conscious chain is giving away a pre-Earth Day, Organic Milkshake on Friday, April 20.

Details: Evos.com.

Goodwill

On Sunday, April 22, Goodwill stores everywhere are giving everyone extra motivation to reduce waste by buying secondhand clothing by offering 20 percent off purchases of $20 or more.

Details: amazinggoodwill.com/events-and-promotions.

IKEA

The Make Room for Nature Event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday April 21 and Sunday April 22. Gets you $25 off a purchase of $150 or more. Visit IKEA online for coupon. You can also sign up for sustainability workshops and all kinds of giveaways and perks during the weekend.

If you’re part of the IKEA family member program and are one of the first 200 to show your membership card each day, you also could get special freebies such as a chocolate bar or laundry bag.

Details: info.ikea-usa.com/MakeRoomForNature.

Natural Grocers

While supplies last, shoppers on Sunday, April 22 will get a free reusable shopping bag with purchase. Cashiers also will be giving out $25 gift cards every hour at random. From Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April, 22 there are also mark downs on chocolate, household items and beauty products.

Details: naturalgrocers.com/earth-day/

Origins

Use the promo code DISCOVER at the online check out and get a free cotton tote and a Plantscription Anti-Aging Power Serum sample with orders of more than $45. Bags available while supplies last.

Details: origins.com/special-offers.

National Parks

Celebrate Earth Day by experiencing, well, the Earth. Almost 400 national park are waiving the entrance fee on this Saturday, April 21. Many of the national parks also have free events happening inside the park on this day.

Details: nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.

Staples

Staples is giving out a $10 off your next $30 purchase when you bring in your old electronics to be recycled. The deal is from Sunday, April 22 through Saturday, April 28.

Details: Staples.com.

Tanger Outlets

Participating Tanger Outlets are giving away wildflower seeds and free eco-totes to the first 300 shoppers on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22. Check with your local Tanger Outlets for the deal.

Details: tangeroutlet.com.

