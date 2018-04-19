Rawr! A new, non-monkey line of Fingerlings is coming out soon

Fingerlings have been the “hot” toy for some time now, but usually you see them in monkey form. So now that there’s a new, non-monkey line coming to the U.S., people are LOSING. THEIR. MINDS.

Don’t get me wrong, there have been other Fingerlings. In the above image, you’ll see a unicorn Fingerling. (OK, super cute.) But people are hyped about these new ones.

Untamed: Dinosour Fingerlings

“Untamed” is the newest line of dinosaur Fingerlings, which Parents Magazine reports will come to the U.S. in mid-May.

According to toy manufacturer Wow Wee’s site, these dinos have two exciting modes:

“In untamed mode, they roar, hiss and chomp! In tame mode they nuzzle, purr and love to be near you. Complete with snapping jaws and gripping claws, these interactive dinos react to touch, motion, and sound with over 40 different sounds and animations.”

I really don’t get it, to be honest.

Little dinos on fingers? How exactly is that cool?

To make matters weirder, my colleague mentions the dinos look to be “hugging” those kids’ fingers a little too tightly and now I just feel uncomfortable.

That type of uncomfortable you feel when you make eye contact with a dog going No. 2.

Well, anyway – Happy Thursday, folks!

