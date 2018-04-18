The coolest parents on the planet have astronauts read to kids from space

For kids, space is cool. Story time is also cool.

Combine them by pressing play on a program called Story Time from Space and you’ve just become THE COOLEST PARENT on the planet.

A project from the nonprofit Global Space Education Foundation, has astronauts reading to your kids from the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA’s Story Time from Space

Parents and kids can watch astronauts from all over the world read a collection of children’s books from space.

Many in the video library are space-themed and feature the intrepid Max the Dog. Among the titles are:

But we also find “Rosie Revere, Engineer” read by Kate Rubins and “The Wizard Who Saved the World” read by Koichi Wakata. Wakata also reads “Max goes to the Space Station” in Japanese.

STEM Concepts

All of the books can be read in about 15 minutes and are selected based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) concepts, according to interviews with the project creators in the Huffington Post.

In the future, the group of astronauts, scientists and educators who work on the project will add footage of kid-friendly science experiments completed on the ISS.

Patricia Tribe, the former director of education at Space Center Houston who came up with the basis for the project, told the Huffington Post:

“Everybody thinks space is pretty cool, so it’s a nice way to capture the audience and capture the kids so they are enjoying space.”

Where to watch Story Time from Space

Find a library collection of the videos at the storytimefromspace.com/library or on YouTube.

The site also lists upcoming videos so get ready for story time with:

“Mousetronaut,” written by former astronaut Mark Kelly and read by astronaut Scott Kelly.

“Mousetronaut Goes to Mars,” written by former astronaut Mark Kelly and read by astronaut Scott Kelly.

“The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm,” written by LeVar Burton and Susan Bernardo and read by a scientist or astronaut to be determined.

