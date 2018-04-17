Target's car seat trade-in event is back! But only for a limited time

Giving you one more reason to head to Target, the super popular car seat trade-in event returns next week.
Exchange your child’s old car seat from the car or from wherever you tossed it in the garage where it’s fermenting from Goldfish and sippy cup residue, to Target for a 20 percent discount coupon on a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.
Only for a limited time
The deal is in honor of Earth Day and begins on Sunday, April 22 and runs through Saturday, May 5.
What you need to know
- Bring your car seat to Target’s Guest Services and place it in the drop-off box.
- Pick up your 20 percent off coupon. (The coupon can be use in the store or online.)
- The coupon is accepted through May 19, 2018.
From car seats to new products
Target began the trade-in event in 2016. This year, Target is partnering with Waste Management. The environmental solutions company will recycle the car seats, turning them into plastic buckets, grocery carts and construction materials.
