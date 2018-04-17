Apple seems to have removed plastic-surgery apps aimed at kids after angry petitions

Various news outlets have reported on the plethora of kids apps that appear to be making plastic surgery and other forms of body alterations into a game this month.

Apps like “Beauty Clinic Plastic Surgery,” “Princess Plastic Surgery,” “Celebrity Plastic Surgery” and “Princess Nose Surgery” all revolve around the same concept: altering a person’s body (typically a woman) to appear however the user wants her to appear, the assumption being prettier.

After All the Moms began looking into this issue, it appears Apple has removed select games from its iOS app store. They have not, however, put out a statement regarding the move. The apps were still available in the Google Play store as of April 17.

“Princess Plastic Surgery,” is listed as intended for mature audiences and all the above-mentioned apps are listed as OK for a teen audience in the Google Play store.

Petition to put an end to plastic surgery apps aimed at kids

These apps have ignited fury among more than 119,000 online users, as seen by the petition titled “Stop Cosmetic Surgery Apps Aimed At Kids #SurgeryIsNotAGame,” filed by Endangered Bodies NYC on Change.org.

The petition in-part says:

“Young people are being told that their bodies are their sole value — and that they will never be enough as they are. Plastic surgery apps don’t provide any educational value and send young people the message that the only way to attain perfection is through the use of drastic, body-altering methods.”

The organization also claims in the petition that the apps are targeted toward the tween age group, which is vulnerable to “body-toxic culture.”

What is Endangered Bodies?

According to its website, Endangered Bodies is an organization that aims to “expose the industries that profit from body insecurity, to challenge sexual objectification, to call out size discrimination, and to create social conditions which will enable girls to grow up loving — not hating or rejecting — their bodies.”

The Verge seems to have first reported on this on April 6, followed by The Washington Post on April 16 and the Today show today, April 17.

Bravo Kids Media apps appear to have been removed from Apple iOS store

When All the Moms investigated further, it found that all apps created by “Bravo Kids Media,” a huge propagator of body-alteration apps aimed at youth audiences, had been removed from the iOS Apple store.

Other developers’ apps mentioned above have also been removed.

Neither Apple nor Bravo Kids Media responded to requests for comment.

