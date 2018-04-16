See THE CUTEST video of National Zoo's newborn gorilla get showered in motherly love

The National Zoo in Washington D.C. welcomed a newborn gorilla this weekend.

Calaya, one of its western lowland gorillas, gave birth to the newest zoo member at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, zoo officials announced on Facebook.

Zoo officials named the baby Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language of Africa.

They are optimistic that Moke will thrive.

Mom, Calaya, is doing her part.

The labor and delivery of Moke took five hours, according to the Washington Post.

The other gorillas hovered and watched. Once Moke was born, its father, Baraka, issued a “pleasure rumble,” the Post said.

The two have been a couple since Calayla arrived at the zoo three years ago.

Learn more about western lowland gorilla Calaya and her new infant, Moke: https://t.co/l9X72uJimF. #GorillaStory pic.twitter.com/8S1jjjbsev — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) April 16, 2018

This is the first gorilla birth in nine years at the zoo.

The zoo has been helping Calaya prepare for motherhood by “giving her a plush gorilla toy to gently touch and kiss” and by training her to put that toy to her chest to nurse.

Like All the Moms?