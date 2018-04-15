Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share the nanny secrets that changed their life

Emily Blunt and John Krasinki are thrilling audiences with the $50 million box-office topper “A Quiet Place.”

The most important job the couple ever teamed up for, however, is parenting Hazel, 4, and Violet, 21 months.

They’re giving credit for impressing that young, tough audience to Nanny Connie.

When I say I’m over the moon! One of my babies stopped by to show me some ❤️ Emily and @johnkrasinski I have no words for what you mean to me ❤️🙏🏾😇 ❤️Just Be The Parent #thenannyconniewaybook #nannyconnie #thenanyconnieway #moms #dads pic.twitter.com/PYzXCfizMH — NannyConnie™ (@nannyconnie) April 10, 2018

“We love you,” Blunt said to the nanny whose real name is Connie Simpson, in a YouTube video promoting her new book, The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood. “You’ve changed our lives.”

Echoed Krasinki:

“I was just about the say that. There are very few people humans get to say changed their lives, but you changed our life.”

Baby whisperer to the stars

Simpson told Yahoo news babies were always a part of her life. She had “classrooms” of baby dolls and whenever one of her cousins had a baby, Simpson was on her mom’s heels to see the newborn.

She raised her own daughter, now 35, and earned a degree in early childhood education. When she began as a nanny, word spread of her talents and she found herself the nanny to Hollywood stars, including Brooke Shields Jessica Alba and Jessica Biel.

She doles out sleep tips, counseling and fried chicken!

Simpson helps parents with baby sleeping and eating cycles, as one might expect of a nanny.

But the Mobile, Ala.-raised nanny also whips up comfort foods like ribs, macaroni-and-cheese and fried chicken. Because who doesn’t love that?

A good part of Simpson’s job we learn from the YouTube video involves counseling parents.

The nanny secrets

The fried chicken might be enough to make many parents love her, but Blunt, 35 and Krasinki, 38 said they love Simpson like family because she made them feel like good parents. Said Krasinki:

“I think one of the biggest things you’ve taught us and I think that it goes certainly for the second baby, but the first one is that there is no failure. There is just new solutions.“

Blunt agreed. She said the Simpson secret that she has shared with moms most over the years is that moms know more than they think they do.

“I think what you taught me more than anything was just the confidence of knowing that I know that baby better than most people. Better than nearly anyone. Maybe not as well as you at times. But I think that has been such a joy for us to feel confident.”

Order the book on Amazon or on Simpson’s website at nannyconnie.com.

