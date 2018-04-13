Teacher said no cell phone during test. So naturally, teen brings record player

Oh, teenagers.

Such smart a**es, aren’t they?

But we kind of love them for it.

Enter exhibit A.

A physics teacher in Vancouver, Washington told his students at Hudson’s Bay High School they couldn’t bring smart phones to class during their midterm, not even to listen to music because “they could be used to cheat.”

Seems reasonable.

Anyway, one kid named Wyatt Prutch, according to various news outlets, took the rules seriously and didn’t bring his phone. So naturally, he brought an entire record player. (Because music is life.)

And plugged headphones in and listened to Kanye West’s album “The College Dropout.”

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat. This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now… pic.twitter.com/p57iMIal7D — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 11, 2018

Prutch told iNews he chose Kanye because “nothing gives you more confidence in yourself than listening to Kanye.”

The teacher, “Eric Saueracker” on Twitter, later tweeted that Prutch did, in fact, pass the exam:

As a follow up:

@TheItalianPacca did ace the test whilst listening to college dropout… — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 12, 2018

They were even on their local TV station for the story:

Saueracker told his local news station that he didn’t think the story would’ve blown up if it had been Mozart on the record player, but the Kanye fans went wild with it.

Like All the Moms?

