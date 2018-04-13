Pixar's newest short film, 'Bao,' looks incredibly cute and way better than 'Frozen' short

Hey parents, remember when you took your kids to see “Coco” and you got stuck with that awful 20-minute “short” film?

That’s not going to happen again.

At least, it doesn’t look like it.

Pixar released a clip of its newest short film, “Bao,” which will play in theaters before “Incredibles 2.”

About “Bao,” Pixar’s newest short film

Directed by Pixar storyboard artist Domee Shi, “Bao” is about an elderly Chinese mother “suffering from empty nest syndrome,” according to a company release.

The flick explores “the ups and downs of the parent-child relationship through the colorful, rich and tasty lens of the Chinese immigrant community in Canada.”

But when one of her dumplings unexpectedly sprouts to life, she gets to experience the joys of motherhood once again.

Yay! It’s all great until reality sets in.

Bittersweet motherhood: Littles ones grow

Eventually the mother realizes this Dumpling, too, will grow up quickly.

“Nothing stays cute and small forever,” the company says.

Watch a clip from "Bao," the Pixar short:

