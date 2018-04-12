The cast of 'The Sandlot' reunited on Today show after 25 years

This morning the Today show hosted the cast of everyone’s favorite ’90s movies: “The Sandlot,” 25 years after it debuted.

The 1993 film directed by David Mickey Evans is an American classic, about a new kid in town, an unruly gang of boys and of course, baseball. Oh and that dog, “the beast.”

The crew included: Tom Guiry as Smalls, Patrick Renna as Ham, Chauncey Leopardi as Squints, Marty York as Yeah-Yeah, Grant Gelt as Bertram, Shane Obedzinski as Repeat and Victor DiMattia as Timmy.

Today show reporter Gadi Schwartz asked the team, “Is it wild to know that a lot of these MLB superstars grew up watching, ‘The Sandlot’ and grew up wanting to play exactly like you guys?’

“Awesome” was how the gang put it.

Later in the interview, director Evans said:

“The film was made with the same amount of love people have for it, and it was the greatest summer of our lives.”

Um, yeah. That makes sense. The Sandlot was — and still is — the greatest.

