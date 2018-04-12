Student fights school's 'distracting' nipples claim with #Bracott

Band-Aids are used to cover what hurts.

Apparently, a Florida student’s nipples were hurting the sensibilities of a high-school dean. In response the student who was told to use the Band-Aids to X out her nipples has launched #Bracott.

#Bracott is a protest organized by 17-year-old Bradenton, Florida student Lizzie Martinez.

How #Bracott began

Martinez said she was pulled out of class by Braden River Dean Violeta Velazquez and told to put a shirt on underneath the long-sleeved shirt she was wearing “to try to tighten my breasts — to constrict them,” she told the Bradenton Herald.

That wasn’t enough, according to Martinez, so the school nurse handed Martinez four bandages, two to cover each nipple. Martinez said she was “mortified” and went to the bathroom and cried.

Then she went home and got serious

Martinez shared her humiliation on social media, including that what prompted being pulled out of class was that a teacher complained her decision not to wear a bra was distracting to boys.

I decided not to wear a bra today and got pulled out of class bc one of my teachers complained that it was a “distraction to boys in my class.” My school basically told me that boys’ education is far more important than mine and I should be ashamed of my body. @Manateeschools 🙂 — liz (@lizzymartineez) April 2, 2018

As support for what happened to her mounted, #Bracott was born.

How to participate in #Bracott

Martinez has called on other students to show support for the “destigmatizing of natural bodies” by participating in #Bracott on Monday, April 16. Students can take part by wearing band aids over their shirts, wear clothing with a message or by not wearing a bra.

‘Should have been handled differently’

For the school’s part, the school district says the matter should have been handled better, according to Newsweek. Still, it stands by the school that Martinez was in violation of the school’s dress code, although the school’s dress code does not specifically state that students must wear a bra.

“It is undisputed that this matter should have been handled differently at the school level and corrective measures have been taken to prevent a reoccurrence in the way these matters will be addressed in the future.”

The matter is under review with the Superintendent’s office.

Sarah Silverman lends her support

Actress Sarah Silverman weighed in on the matter on Twitter.

My mother had large breasts and refused to wear a bra. I’m so saddened by adults shaming young women bc of their human bodies. Society making women’s bodies taboo is how bad shit happens (usually alongside the demise of democracy, hmm) https://t.co/dq0QJg8ZN9 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 10, 2018

