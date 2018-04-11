From Walmart to Ellen to the Grand Ole Opry, 'Yodeling Walmart Kid' is stealing hearts

Last week, a video went viral of an 11-year-old boy from a small town in Illinois yodeling Hank Williams’ 1949 “Lovesick Blues” in Walmart.

Outfitted in blue jeans, boots, a white button-up, red bow-tie and a belt with a buckle that looks two sizes too big, little Mason Ramsey showed off his big voice.

The video definitely has a head-scratching effect

On the one hand, you’re like, “Wait, what the heck is this kid doing singing in the aisles of Walmart?”

On the other, it’s like, “Well, dang! He’s actually really freaking good.”

Now, Hank Williams’ song is in Spotify’s ‘Viral 50’

Ramsey is so good, in fact, that Hank Williams’ song sung by Ramsey in the video, “Lovesick Blues,” shot up to Spotify’s global ‘Viral 50’ list this week. As of April 11, it sat at slot No. 22.

Ramsey heads to the Ellen show

Like many young, viral sensations, Mason Ramsey was invited to appear on Ellen this past Tuesday. In addition to singing for the audience, Ramsey was surprised by DeGeneres, who revealed that he’d get the opportunity to accomplish his wildest dream this Saturday: singing at the Grand Ole Opry.

Oh, plus his own concert and a $15,000 college scholarship

Yup. After Ramsey told Ellen he wanted to go to college, she surprised him with a $15,000 scholarship from Walmart.

PLUS, the Walmart that started it all will host Mason Ramsey today, April 11, at 4 p.m. CST, for his very own concert! The Harrisburg, Illinois Walmart will livestream the event, so be sure to set a reminder in your calendar!

