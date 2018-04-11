USA Today

'Toy Story 4' coming to theaters next summer, June 2019

Woody and Bo Peep. Credit: Disney/Pixara

Holy moly me oh my, TOY STORY IS A-COMIN’ BACK!

The official Pixar Toy Story Facebook page announced on April 6 that Toy Story 4 will be in theaters June 21, 2019.

According to an interview Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter gave to CNBC, Toy Story 4 will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep!

Credit: Giphy 

To be honest, I’m thinking the adults are maybe more excited than the kids

But a lot of people think it should stay a trilogy:

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Start your countdown now. A little over a year…

Credit: Giphy

