'Toy Story 4' coming to theaters next summer, June 2019
Holy moly me oh my, TOY STORY IS A-COMIN’ BACK!
The official Pixar Toy Story Facebook page announced on April 6 that Toy Story 4 will be in theaters June 21, 2019.
According to an interview Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter gave to CNBC, Toy Story 4 will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep!
Credit: Giphy
To be honest, I’m thinking the adults are maybe more excited than the kids
But a lot of people think it should stay a trilogy:
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.
Start your countdown now. A little over a year…
Credit: Giphy
bo peep, Disney, movies, Pixar, Toy Story, woody, Celebrity news and pop-culture, News, Trending
More All The Moms
