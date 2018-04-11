Get custom PJs with your pet's face on them. We want them so bad it hurts

Many of us tuck ourselves in with our pets right beside us.

Now we can say night-nights with our pets on us. On our jammies, anyway.

Patricia Altschul from ‘Southern Charm’ gets inspired

Patricia Altschul, the matriarch from Bravo’s reality show “Southern Charm,” has created Patricia’s Couture. Altschul said she got the idea for the line from her inspiring trip to India.

The line includes poly-cotton blended long-sleeved PJs for $179. Shoppers are asked to upload a photo of their pet to the site to put on their pajamas.

Here, they seem to have captured the noble mug of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens” host Andy Cohen’s dog perfectly.

Patricia’s Couture also sells a custom pet caftan — think elegant muumuu —for $299 with crystal and pearl embellishments. Sizes come in small, medium and queen of sizes 18 and above.

The site says not to worry if your pet’s photo isn’t the clearest.

“Don’t worry if it’s not perfect. Our artists will handle the rest.”

Looking for a less-intimate gift to give a friend? You can also find custom-made scarves and pillows with a pet’s face. Just sneak a snapshot or grab one off a social media page and surprise a friend or relative.

To order, head to patriciascouture.com.

