This glitter sunscreen your kid probably wants sounds disastrous

Look, I can get into the fun pool floaties that look like pizza. Or cute little mermaid-shaped towels for kids and teenagers.

I really can.

But have you seen this glittery sunscreen floating around social media lately?

I feel like Instagram has created this necessity for new, cool fads every 15 minutes. And I guess I can get over that. I love ‘gramming my latte as much as the next basic, 20-something woman.

But when I think about moms having to deal with this nuisance?

I FEEL for you. This stuff seems like it’s going to be sticky and impossible to get off — or WORSE, it will come off everywhere.

Just picture it: Glitter-clogged pools, glitter-stained shower walls… UGH. No. Thank. You.

And here’s another thing: That bottle shown above is 4 ounces. That’s only double the size of a mini lotion from Bath and Body Works! But it’s like $20! Heck no.

Anyway… those are my thoughts on the sparkly SPF issue. If you’ve used this stuff or have a kid who had and you liked it, let me know! (Or if you hated it, that’s cool too.) Comment below!

