Mila Kunis gets real and gives mom advice: 'Don't listen to anyone. You'll figure it out.'

Love it or hate it, Mila Kunis is known for speaking her mind and keeping it authentic.

She did a video interview with Net-a-Porter’s “The Edit” that cafemom.com featured where Kunis got really honest about what having kids, a daughter Wyatt and her young son Dimitri, is like for her and husband Ashton Kutcher.

Here’s the key takeaways:

Working in the movies is like having a baby

Kunis says on a film set you shoot 16-17-hour days, sleep a few hours then you’re back at it again the next day. BAM. “That’s like having a baby!” she explodes.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

To be honest, she actually compared doing a “really horrible movie” to being a mom. Ha! Not judging at all. (Maybe a little)

No parent wants to raise an ‘a**hole’

She hopes she’s stating the obvious here. Why would a parent want to raise a little jerk?

She wants to raise a child she can be friends with

Kunis points out doesn’t consider her 3-year-old a friend right now because at that age, she’s just her daughter. She goes on to talk about the relationship she formed with her mom later in life and hopes she will have that kind of friendship with her daughter in the future. Awe.

Don’t put that in your mouth

There’s a fun little montage of Kunis saying over and over and over again, “Don’t put that in your mouth.” Yep. That basically is the essence of parenting.

She’s not proud that her daughter dropped an ‘F’ bomb

…But her and the hubby did giggle about it. Because really, what else can you do?

She and Ashton Kutcher have the morning routine down

Most parents aren’t there yet, so good on you Mila, but it does sound like they have a pretty solid system in place to ensure success. Moms may want to play that part of the video a few times and take notes. #PowerCouple

Watch the full interview with Mila Kunis on YouTube: