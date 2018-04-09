Catch the American Girl Doll musical tour this fall

American Girl Doll announced in Variety on Monday a new, touring musical production that is inspired by the stories of the line’s characters and stories.

American Girl Live

Called American Girl Live, the production will began touring this fall and will feature an ALL-FEMALE creative team and cast.

I love musicals. I love American Girl.

Will I love an American Girl Doll musical experience? pic.twitter.com/SaJi3DBZ1K — Jocelyn Steinberg (@JossieSteinberg) April 9, 2018

Katy Dickson, president of American Girl, told the entertainment publication:

“We’re thrilled to bring a new touring experience to families across the U.S. and offer this unique live-engagement with the brand. Over the past 30 years, American Girl’s beloved characters have become role models — inspiring millions of girls to think about their own character and how they want to make their mark on the world. We know girls and their families and friends will love seeing these incredible stories come to life in an exciting, new stage production that offers an unwavering belief in the positive power of girlhood.”

A partnership to make it happen.

The tour is a collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment.

Mills Entertainment current project is, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!”

Tour dates and details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

