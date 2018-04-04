Steph Curry, cutest dad ever, has his daughters help him with sprain
Steph Curry, cutest dad ever, has his daughters help him with sprain
Steph Curry.
Everyone knows Steph Curry.
Yes, he’s one of the greatest basketball stars in the NBA from the Golden State Warriors.
But more importantly, he’s one of the sweetest — not to mention most attractive — dads out there!
This past week, he spoke to For the Win, saying he includes his daughters, Riley and Ryan, when his athletic trainer comes to help rehab his MCL sprain.
“…they feel involved and they’re helping Daddy get better,” Curry said. “They know how much I love to play basketball, so they’re helping me get back on the court.”
Oh, and he also told For the Win his daughters’ favorite dad joke
“What do you call a man with a rubber toe?” Curry asked.
“Roberto.”
basketball, father daughter relationships, golden state warriors, steph curry, stephen curry
