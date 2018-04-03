Christina Humphreys was scrolling through Facebook one day when she found something amazing.

She found a rescue cat named Moon who had different-colored eyes and a cleft lip.

Just like her 7-year-old son, Madden.

Her son was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, Humphreys told Today. Madden also has heterochromia iridium, meaning his eyes have different colors.

Differences led to bullying

Madden is spunky and fun, but what made him unique in his appearance also led to bullying, his mom told Today.

“He wasn’t (insecure) until other kids started pointing it out to him and then saying not nice things to him.”

Humphreys said the rescue cat’s eyes were one thing, but to have different-colored eyes and a cleft — that seemed like a sign.

She wanted Moon for her son.

But it wouldn’t be so easy

Humphreys and Madden live in Owasso, Oklahoma, while the cat was in a shelter in Minnesota — a 22-hour, round-trip drive. Humphreys wasn’t sure she could afford gas and hotel costs.

Family and friends held a fundraiser and, soon, Moon and Madden were united.

Finally together 😍 #maddenandmoon A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Humphreys said Moon helps Madden ease the sting of being bullied.

“Madden has been beaming. I tell Madden all the time he is magical, and I think Moon helps him realize how special he is.”

Follow the adventures of Madden and Moon on Instagram @maddenandmoon.

