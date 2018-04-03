Bed Bath and Beyond will buy old Toys 'R' Us gift cards

With Toys ‘R’ Us websites and stores closing, people are running out of time to use their gift cards.

The home goods store is offering to exchange Toys ‘R’ Us gift cards online with a balance of at least $20 through midnight on Thursday, April 5.

In return, the shopper will receive a Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift card, the retailer said on its website. The credit won’t be an exact exchange.

Shoppers can check how much they will receive on the website before agreeing to a swap. For example, the site was offering $64.20 for a $100 Toys ‘R’ Us gift card.

Bed Bath and Beyond gives shoppers one more option to use their card, although one that clearly benefits the retailer.

