Make-A-Wish is helping this boy swim with sea turtles and now we're crying with joy

Two years ago, a routine visit to the doctor turned out to be a parent’s worst nightmare. At the tender age of 5, Bentley was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft-tissue cancer.

A chance at a normal childhood was instantly gone. Instead, hospital appointments, surgeries, and biopsies became the new reality for Bentley and his family.

Battle masked by laughter, sweet eyes

“Bentley shines,” his mother, Ceene Brazlovitz told The Arizona Republic. “He is so intelligent and loving. He’s also sassy and quick-witted.”

His contagious laugh and sweet eyes mask the life-threatening battle he faces.

“This has been a crushing and trying time but I know that his smile will get us through,” his mother wrote on a GoFundMe page called “Blessings for Bentley.”

But now, Bentley has another reason to grin.

It has been nearly one year since Bentley has been in remission.

A wish comes true

To mark the one-year anniversary, Make-A-Wish Arizona granted this Gilbert boy’s wish to swim with sea turtles in Hawaii, and it was all a surprise to little Bentley.

He had gone to the park to practice his baseball swing.

When he returned home, Bentley’s family members and Wish Granting Team were waiting for him, decked in leis and sporting everything that signaled the Aloha State had come to Arizona.

His mom and grandparents were holding a banner that read: “We are leaving to Hawaii in 9 Days.”

“Surprise!” everyone yelled as he walked through the door. His wish to swim with sea turtles was being granted.

WATCH: Bentley is told he got his wish

Waikiki here they come

Make-A-Wish is paying for Bentley, his mom and grandparents to fly to Waikiki, where he will have a chance to get up close and personal with dolphins and one of the island’s most endangered animals.

“I’m most excited to swim with the sea turtles, have fun and stay there,” Bentley told The Republic.

The trip will mark a special milestone for the family.

“We leave two days after his checkup scans and biopsies,” Brazlovitz said. “If they come back clear, we will get the results when we come back from Hawaii and he will have one year in remission down.”

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on azcentral.com on March 27. Click to read the full story.

