Mystery Peeps finally revealed! Here are the 2018 flavors

You can stop guessing.

The makers of Peeps’ Mystery flavors of 2018 released the flavors of the #1, #2, and #3 boxes Saturday, just in time for Easter.

Drumroll, please…

Mystery flavor #1: Root Beer Float

Mystery flavor #2: Lemonade

Mystery flavor #3: Blue Raspberry

We guessed 2 of the 3 flavors (sort of)!

As is becoming a tradition around the country, we performed our own Mystery Peeps taste test and nailed it! Mostly.

We got root beer, but not the float part. But we did get blue raspberry. And that is an improvement over our 2017 attempt at a taste test.

Props to us and our kid taste testers and adults who helped, but mostly just wanted a late-morning sugar high.

An Easter tradition

The mystery flavors were introduced four years ago and are sold exclusively for $1.24 each at Walmart. The gooey, gritty, chick-shaped confections are fast becoming a pre-Easter tradition, where people try to guess the flavors, which are revealed just before Easter.

Previous years’ flavors have included maple syrup, grape slush, buttered popcorn, sour green apple and chocolate milk.

